LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in a hotel shootout in Lawrence that killed one man and injured two others.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Shawn Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 32 months for robbery.
Smith was originally charged with first-degree felony murder and several other counts in the September 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, and the wounding of two other men. The shooting happened while two groups of friends were drinking and smoking marijuana at a Motel 6. Each group accused the other of trying to rob them, sparking the shooting.
Two other co-defendants from Kansas City, Kansas, previously were convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the case.
