KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Monday in two different cases involving an illegal firearm and theft.
Abdul Williams, 21, will spend 15 years and 11 months in federal prison without parole for robbery and using a firearm.
According to the court, Williams was involved in a carjacking incident where he and two other individuals stole a car and used the victim's debit card to withdraw $500 from an ATM in September of 2020. Williams pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.
In a separate case, Williams pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
