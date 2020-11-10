Miguel Ayala

The Jackson County prosecutor says Miguel Ayala was drunk when he tried to avoid being pulled over and hit another car killing the driver and injuring a 3-year-old.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who caused a fatal wreck while running from police back in February will spend the next 18 years in federal prison.

Ayala was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

