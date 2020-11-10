KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who caused a fatal wreck while running from police back in February will spend the next 18 years in federal prison.
The Jackson County prosecutor says Miguel Ayala was drunk when he tried to avoid being pulled over and hit another car killing the driver and injuring a 3-year-old.
Ayala was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
