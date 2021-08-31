GENERIC: courtroom, court

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty today to illegally possessing a firearm.

Desmond Washington, 22, was charged with possessing a firearm after being arrested in September 2019 for being involved in a fight outside of a building on Armour Blvd. 

The fight was centered around a car with temporary tags that were not registered to that car. Police had the vehicle towed, and upon searching it found a Glock 10mm handgun.

When Washington was taken into custody, he told an officer it was his and that he wanted it back.

Washington had previously been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime. 

Under federal statutes, Washington could face up to 10 years in federal prison. 

