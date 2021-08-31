KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty today to illegally possessing a firearm.
Desmond Washington, 22, was charged with possessing a firearm after being arrested in September 2019 for being involved in a fight outside of a building on Armour Blvd.
The fight was centered around a car with temporary tags that were not registered to that car. Police had the vehicle towed, and upon searching it found a Glock 10mm handgun.
When Washington was taken into custody, he told an officer it was his and that he wanted it back.
Washington had previously been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime.
Under federal statutes, Washington could face up to 10 years in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.