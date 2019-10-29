MANCHESTER, England (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is being called a hero in England after helping thwart a knife attack on a city train.
The incident in Manchester Friday night made headlines across the United Kingdom, and Kansas City resident Dan Speir was at the center of it all.
“I really didn’t even have any time to think about it. I just knew this guy had a knife and had to be restrained somehow,” Speir told KCTV5 News.
Speir said he noticed the man acting suspiciously on the train.
“He was screaming, yelling things that no one could really understand,” he recalled. “Sometimes switching to some foreign language that I couldn’t understand.”
Then Speir saw that man had begun to yell at someone before pulling a knife from his pocket.
Without a second thought, Speir put the suspect in a headlock, then others helped him fight the knife from the man’s hand until the train stopped and they could hold him down on the platform.
“He was fighting for all he’s worth, but at this point I had five or six other passengers helping me, and we were able to restrain him until police got there,” he recalled.
Earlier this year, Sky News said knife crime was on the rise in the UK. In 2011 there were just over 30,000 crimes that involved knives or sharp instruments. By 2018, there were nearly 43,000 such crimes, a 30% increase in less than a decade.
Speir said he was aware of the spike in crime before the incident last week.
“I read about it in the papers here every day and read about knife crime in parts of the country every day, so I was very aware it was a problem,” he explained.
A 38-year veteran of the Army Reserve in both enlisted and commissioned roles, Speir spent 30 years as a Reserve Police Officer with Kansas City Police Department, where he said he was “probably their worst defensive tactics officer they ever had.”
Despite his modesty, his experience and training no doubt helped prevent what could have been a tragic incident.
“It was just being in the right place, or the wrong place, at the right or the wrong time, depending on how you look at it.”
