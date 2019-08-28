KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man about two blocks away from a patrol station on the east side of the city.
The shooting happened to the 2600 block of Lockridge just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was found in a street and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later. The victim's name has not yet been released.
The man's death was the 99th homicide reported so far this year in Kansas City.
Witnesses told police they saw two young men running east from the scene after the shooting. No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a possible $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
