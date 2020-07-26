KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man died following a fight with another man in the city's Northland neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called to the area of 10500 block of North Walnut around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance, police said. Arriving officers were told by a witness that two men got into a fight and one was stabbed.
The victim, later identified by police as 38-year-old Kyle Lager, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police arrested the other man, whose name was not immediately released.
Data kept by the Kansas City Star says Lager's death was the city's 113th homicide of 2020.
If anyone has any additional information in this case, they are asked to please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
