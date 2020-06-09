KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is facing multiple charges including murder following a shooting Sunday morning that left one person dead.
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has charged 26-year-old Khalid Heron-Boone with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 41st and Troost Sunday evening where they discovered the victim, identified as Matthew Cox, with gunshot wounds in the chest and his pockets turned out and emptied.
A witness told police they were with the victim when they claimed to have heard Heron-Boone say something after a gunshot then see a vehicle driven by Heron-Boone’s brother drive away.
Another witness told investigators they heard Heron-Boone talking about robbing Cox, and a witness told officers Heron-Boone came back in an apartment and told someone to call police to report the shooting.
Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond in this case.
