KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered in an August 3 accident.
The victim, an 80-year-old KCMO man, was driving his Toyota car northbound when an eastbound Chevrolet struck his car.
The incident happened at Truman Road and Bennington Ave around 10 a.m.
According to police, the man driving the Toyota was critically injured in the accident and later died.
The driver of the Chevrolet reported she was being shot at and that's why she ran the red light.
A female passenger in the Toyota was also injured.
No names have been released.
