PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- After a three-day jury trial, a man has been convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl and recording the crime on her cellphone.
Martese Johnson-Winters, a 20-year-old from Kansas City, was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, "This man forced a teenager to have sex while pointing what she believed to be a gun at her. All the while, he videotaped his act of rape with her cell phone, only adding to the physical and emotional trauma she suffers to this day."
The prosecutors said that on Feb. 27, 2018 shortly after 1 a.m., Johnson-Winters went to girl’s home in southern Platte County.
He and the girl had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship for several months. He accused the girl of cheating on him, then showed her what she believed was a handgun and showed her that it was loaded.
He then pressed the gun against her face and body, forcing her to perform multiple sex acts. He recorded these crimes on the victim's cell phone.
Johnson-Winters was interviewed by a deputy. He claimed the handgun was actually a lighter, then later claimed it was a BB gun. He told the deputy that he had gotten rid of it, and it was never located by the authorities.
Zahnd said, "This defendant tried to excuse his crimes by saying he'd been romantically involved with his victim in the past. But there is never an excuse for rape; forcing sex on another person is never justified."
The jury recommended sentences of 10 years in prison on the rape and sodomy counts and five years in prison on the sexual exploitation charge. Under Missouri law, those sentences must run consecutively. The judge has set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.