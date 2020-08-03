KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A Kansas City man faces multiple charges including murder in the weekend killing of a woman who investigators say was his girlfriend.
DeCarlos D. Carrell, 27, faces one count of second-degree murder, two counts of the unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in the death of a woman identified as Briana Johnson.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a resident in the 7100 block of Bales in Kansas City Sunday around 4 a.m.
Prosecutors said Carrell, who has had two prior recent firearms convictions, had tracked Johnson to the home of one of her friends. Prosecutors said Carrell showed a weapon to people inside the home, who would not let him inside.
At that point, according to prosecutors, Carrell fired a shot into the home that struck and killed Johnson, then shot six more times into Johnson’s vehicle.
Jackson County has requested a $150,000 bond in this case.
