KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man in the deadly shooting of two others at a home this weekend.

Kevin McClanahan, 40, faces two counts each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killings of Arlin Jones and Kenneth Hanan.

Police responded to the areas of 47th and Sterling Saturday evening after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Officers found McClanahan walking in the backyard of a home in the 112th block of East 47th Terrace where they said he told them there were two bodies lying in the yard.

The officers found the two bodies which had been shot, along with two guns and numerous 9mm shell casings.

Court documents reveal that witnesses told the police that McClanahan arrived at the home with a long gun and a handgun. The documents also state that a witness reported hearing the shots and that a witness claimed to have talked McClanahan out of shooting them.

The report also stated that a witness claimed McClanahan seemed agitated when he arrived at the home and that McClanahan first shot one of the two victims multiple times before shooting the second victim as he was walking up the driveway.

The shooting was just one of many in the Kansas City metro over a violent weekend that saw six people die in Kansas City, Missouri, due to gunshot or knife wounds.

"This is the tragic outcome of so many difficult factors, issues that will require our entire community to come together to address," Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "Each of these families will endure a new anniversary -- the day their loved one was taken from them, and they must begin to walk the long torturous road of grieving, healing and living without a part of them."

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for a cash-only bond of $500,000 in this case.