KANSAS CITY, MO -- A Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged in connection to a double murder that happened on April 1.
Michael Gilmore, 23, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deaths of Joshua Gilmore-Harris and Mia Sheridan.
A $500,000 bond has been ordered.
ORIGINAL STORY
A double homicide is under investigation as detectives work to track down who shot and killed a man and a woman Thursday afternoon near 67th and Walrond.
The double homicide brings the total number of homicides in Kansas City to 42.
Kansas City recorded 39 homicides during the same time period last year which was the deadliest year on record.
Someone called 911 for help around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police found a woman and man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
“The detectives are going to meet two separate families here at the scene or at their house and deliver, life changing names that's going to affect that family and that's extremely tragic,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer Donna Drake said.
News of the shooting quickly spread to family members who have loved ones living in the neighborhood. “I have a cousin that stays in that area, so I rushed immediately over to see if everyone was okay,” Dedrick Abbott said. His family members were okay. The two victims’ families received devastating news.
“As I’ve said before this is tragic not only for the victims’ family but for our city this is really sad. We have to do better with conflict resolution,” Drake said. “We are coming up on a holiday weekend. The weather is getting nicer. People want to get out and enjoy that and they should be able to do that safely.”
So far police have not released any suspect information. They canvassed the neighborhood to speak to possible witnesses and check for any available home surveillance video.
There is a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in homicide investigations. Police are asking anyone with information to call 816-474-TIPS.
