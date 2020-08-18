INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.
The shooting happened Sunday, when Larnell McDonald, 63, called 911 and said he needed police, the Kansas City Star reported.
Arriving officers found his wife, 44-year-old Kimah McDonald, in a bedroom in the home, dead from a gunshot wound. Police said Larnell McDonald told officers he was holding a gun while he and his estranged wife were arguing and that the gun "just went off."
Prosecutors charged him Monday with murder and armed criminal action. He's being held on $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.