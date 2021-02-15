KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister in his Kansas City residence.
Michael H. Childs, 67, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000 cash.
According to court records, Kansas City police were called Friday evening to the 9400 block of Newton Drive in Kansas City regarding a disturbance involving a weapon. After police entered the home, they found the victim in her bed.
First responders attempted life-saving measures but she was declared dead. Childs was found at the scene. He told police that the victim was his sibling. He said she had been staying at the residence for the last two months. That evening they had argued over money and struggled, court records state.
She had what Childs described as a butcher knife, but he took it from her, he said. She went to her room, but he followed with the knife. He was waving it around and told police he did not know he had mortally wounded her.
