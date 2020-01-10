KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of Deandre Chiney and the wounding of a 5-month-old baby.
Nicholas A. James faces second-degree murder, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.
According to court records, the parents of the 5-month-old had been in argument and James directed persons going to get the child away from the father to pick him up and take him to the father's location. They picked up James and two others. James went to the door of a residence in the 2000 block of Park Tower Drive. James and the child's father, the victim, had words at the door of the residence.
Witnesses said they then heard gunshots or saw James shooting the victim. They then discovered the 5-month-old child was wounded in the leg.
James told police detectives he shot the victim.
