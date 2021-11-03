JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged following the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in May.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 25-year-old Malyck Weaver has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, officers went to the 8500 block of E. Winner Road at 3:40 a.m. on May 23 after receiving a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he had shot his ex-girlfriend.
Officers found the victim, 18-year-old Kailey Love, on the ground near two vehicles in a gas station parking lot. She was declared deceased at the scene.
Weaver identified himself when police called back the person who called 911. He told detectives that the he and Love got into an argument, with continued to parking lot. That led to Weaver shooting Love.
Witnesses heard two gunshots.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
Love was the 59th person to be killed in Kansas City in 2021.
