KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting in a south Kansas City park during a family cookout.
Larry Dodds faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
According to court records, officers were called in the evening of Aug. 31, 2019, to the area of 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue at Noble Park in Kansas City on a report of shots being fired.
Two victims were taken to area hospitals. The female victim, Angela Banks, was pronounced dead. The male victim survived.
In the center of a large pavilion where a large group had obviously been having a cookout, police found spent shell casings and a large pool of blood. Witnesses said a cookout was in progress with children and adults in attendance.
According to court records, an argument occurred and two men brandished handguns. Multiple shots were fired and the men fled in a vehicle.
Banks was hit by the gunfire, as well as a male victim. Witnesses identified the shooters after police found photos of them on social media.
Police also reviewed videos taken at the family gather. Those videos showed Dodds and the victims at the pavilion.
Dodds was taken into custody on Saturday. A juvenile suspect was also identified.
This case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.