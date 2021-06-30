Derell E. Thompson

Derell E. Thompson faces second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 35-year-old A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting Tuesday of Darron Mitchem inside the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza in the 700 block of W. 47th Street on a weapon disturbance. Officers found the Mitchem who later died of several gunshot wounds.

Officers found the suspect across the street from the Courtyard Inn with a 12-year-old boy. Police found a handgun in the landscaped area nearby.

The suspect spontaneously uttered to police he had shot someone and later he told police he shot the victim as hey were getting onto the hotel elevator. Much of the shooting was captured on video.

