KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of Daniel Shafer.
Paul C. Dowdell, 29, faces the charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in death. Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.
According to court documents, police responded to the scene of a crash that involved a tractor trailer traveling westbound from Interstate 470 to northbound Interstate 49 on Jan. 5.
A black Cadillac Eldorado crossed the lane divider and made contact with the tractor trailer, causing the truck to travel over the guardrail, re-enter the highway and crash into a concrete barrier. The driver of the truck, Daniel Shafer, was ejected and died a day later as a result of his injuries.
The defendant was identified as Dowdell, the driver of the Eldorado. Medical records revealed he had an elevated blood alcohol concentration of .295. A check of records showed the defendant had multiple prior alcohol contacts and convictions.
Prior to an officer arriving at the hospital, Dowdell left the hospital against medical advice. On Saturday, November 2 Kansas City police stopped Dowdell for failing to remain stopped at a red traffic control signal.
