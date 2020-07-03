KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is facing charges including assault and armed criminal action after prosecutors say he shot a bus driver and police officer Thursday after an attempted robbery.

Justin A. Rogers, 25, faces charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to authorities, witnesses said Rogers stole a wallet from an intoxicated man at a KCATA bus stop near Independence Avenue and Hardesty around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the bus notified her supervisor then drove the bus slowly to allow police time to reach the scene.

When officers reached the bus and went onboard, Rogers shot the first officer and was then shot by the second officer. While firing his weapon, police say Rogers also hit the bus driver in the shoulder.

Rogers was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond in this case.

This was the first case involving a Kansas City Police Department officer being shot on Thursday. Later in the day an officer was shot in the head while responding to a call at a McDonald’s near 31st and Van Brunt.