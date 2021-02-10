KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 35-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Brandon Johnson.
Terrance A. Jones faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors requested a $300,000 bond. Jones was recently taken into custody in Columbia, MO.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded on Sept. 2, 2016 to the area of 27th Street and Mersington Avenue on a reported shooting and found Johnson dead in the street near 28th Terrace and Mersington.
There were 9-mm shell casings recovered near the body. Witnesses told police that Jones was with Johnson the night of the murder. In a 2018 interview with police, Jones admitted to being with Johnson the day of the murder but declined harming him.
In a 2020 interview, another witness told police that Jones told him he killed Johnson after the victim had called a family member a "rat." Police also determined that the same gun was used to fire shots at Johnson and in an assault the same day as the Johnson fatal shooting. Jones told a witness he was involved in both shootings.
Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker said family members had approached the prosecutor's office about a year ago about solving the homicide.
"It's gratifying to be able to bring these charges now," Baker said. "I'm grateful for all the efforts by police detectives that resulted in these charges."
