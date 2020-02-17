KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is behind bars facing eight charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and an American Airlines customer service agent at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Dramatic video taken by a nearby passenger shows Kansas City native Jerome Toson Jr. wrestling police officers. Toson Jr. worked at Visit KC for 35 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. It also states that he attended the University of Kansas and Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
Passengers who saw everything unfold said it was a bizarre scene.
“The passenger was just dumping water all over his jacket and just pouring water over his head and just yelling, ‘federal agent,’ ‘TSA agent,’ kind of like he was mocking him and almost daring him to do something,” said John Huston who took video of the incident.
Dallas News outlets are reporting it all began when Toson Jr. was asked to extinguish a cigarette he was smoking at a customer service counter.
“The man was very aggressive, very threatening,” said St. Louis resident, Larry Lazar.
It only got worse. Toson Jr. allegedly began shoving, punching and pulling the hair of a customer service agent.
Police had to be called in, which led to a wrestling match in the middle of a terminal. Police had to use their stun gun.
“They were wrestling, it was a pretty surreal scene. And I’m not sure which cop yelled, ‘I think he’s going for my gun.’ I think it was the younger cop,” said Houston.
Lazar saw Toson Jr. reach for the officers holster. That’s when him, and several others stepped in to help police.
“He was going for a gun! I probably would have been in the line of fire, the people around me would have been in the line of fire. It would have gotten much, much more dangerous if he were able to get that gun,” Lazar said.
Lazar says he commends the police officers.
“They did everything they could to deescalate that situation,” Lazar said.
As for Toson Jr.?
“I hope that man was okay,” Lazar said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Visit KC to learn more about the employment history of Toson Jr. They declined to comment but did say Toson Jr. has not worked at the visitor’s bureau since July.
He is now being held at a jail in Fort Worth on numerous charges and a nearly $33,000 bond.
