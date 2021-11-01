KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After an emergency meeting, the Kansas City, Missouri LGBTQ Commission voted to hold an open forum town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of creating a task force.
The emergency meeting was called after five school-related incidents showing either bias against or poor understanding of the LGBTQ community.
The commissioners discussed ways to offer training to both charter and public-school educators and students. Commissioners voiced concerns about a recent incident at Lincoln Prep where a teacher was placed on leave for disparaging LGBTQ and Muslim students.
The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, documented four other cases of concern in recent months that include a report they received of an LGBTQ student in Kansas City assaulted by another student off campus, an LGBTQ student bullied by fellow students at school in Lee’s Summit, an Olathe worksheet on what’s termed “The Gender Unicorn.” The worksheet had questions that some students would consider private.
“What we are starting to see sadly is a trend happen across the metro regarding LGBTQ youth. We thought that merited an emergency meeting,” Kansas City, Missouri LGBTQ Commission Vice Chair Justice Horn said.
Another incident involved a policy at Independence schools that could out students to their parents.
“We have put out memorandums highlighting specifically which rights are being violated. Title IX rights are being violated, FERPA rights regarding privacy are being violated,” second district commissioner for the Kansas City, Missouri LGTBQ Commission Stef Sloan said. “We are also seeing this ongoing really pervasive negative dialogue.”
The commissioners are reaching out to students who were impacted by recent incidents and school district leaders to set a date for the town hall to decide if the community would like a task force to be created.
