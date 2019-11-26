KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, St Louis and Springfield are in the top fifteen for capital violent crime rates. City and state leaders are working to combat that, but one mother who lost a child to violent crime thinks the community needs to be a part of the conversation.

The holidays are tough for Rosilyn Temple.

“He was murdered in 2011 which was Thanksgiving Eve, the 23rd,” Rosilyn Temple, with KC Mother’s in Charge said.

The eighth anniversary of her son Antonio “Pee-Wee” Thompson’s murder just passed a few days ago.

“I’m still missing my son and so many others are missing their sons and loved ones,” Temple said.

She says starting the KC Mother’s in Charge Organization helped her work through anger and grief. It’s her mission to do the same for other metro families suffering.

“Here we are today in Kansas City at 134 homicides and that’s a problem,” Temple said.

While Temple continues to grieve the death of her son, she’s hoping the steps city and state leaders are taking does something to help lower violent crime in Kansas City.

“We certainly want people to know that we are here to help and we’re serious about tackling violent crime in Kansas City. So our actions, we want to speak with actions not just our words,” Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General said.

Which is why the attorney general’s office is engaged in the safer street’s initiative. It’s a partnership with the US Attorney’s Office and Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office to help prosecute violent crime at the federal level.

“They are felons in possession, violent crimes, drug distribution kind of cases and we just want to be part of the solution,” Schmitt said.

More than 20 cases have already been prosecuted in KC in the last 60 days. It’s part of a bigger push by city and state leaders to address violent crime in the metro.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCPD’s police chief and the governor sat down Monday to discuss solutions, just as they did last month.

With the memory of her son Pee-Wee still heavy on her heart, Temple said including community partners is a key to the solution.

“As a community we are the ones who are going to have to fix our problem. We are the biggest piece of the whole problem, we’ve got to come together,” Schmitt said.