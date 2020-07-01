KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Most Unified Government employees are furloughed for 10 days during the month of July. Police, fire, sewer service, the district attorney’s office and the health department are not included in the furlough, but more cuts need to be made.
Even after re-opening, the Legends isn’t as busy as it should be. The last four months have taken a toll on Wyandotte County businesses, families and the Unified Government budget.
The pandemic caused a shortfall of nearly $23 million for the current fiscal year and they’re expecting an $18 million shortfall for next year.
Most of that loss of revenue is due to sales tax, but city fees are also down, since many people losing their jobs couldn’t afford it. And gas tax since a lot of folks weren’t driving.
Online sales or the use tax is up, but not enough to make up for everything else.
“To lose this amount of money that we lost in three months, it took about 3 to 4-year time span for us to lose during the great recession,” Wyandotte County, KCK Unified Government budget officer Reginald Lindsay said.
Lindsey is working to balance the budget without any tax increases.
A proposed budget would have the Unified Government take almost $20 million from their rainy-day fund and cut city services to make up the rest of budget shortfall.
“We will see things like roads will not be fixed in the manner that they were, also we won’t get as many new vehicles across the organization,” Lindsay said.
A new class of police recruits is on the chopping block and staffing of a new fire station in the Piper area.
The Unified Government Board of Commissioners will have to vote on the proposed cuts July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.