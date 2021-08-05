KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Police are investigating after an officer found a man shot to death behind a convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police say the discovery was made after officers were called just after 7 p.m. Thursday to an area along Kaw Drive for a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers searched the area and found the man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Police did not immediately release the man's name, and no arrests have been reported.
