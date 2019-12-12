KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man's burned body was found inside a barrel near a cemetery.
Police found the body Wednesday morning near Memorial Park Cemetery after a passerby reported seeing a human limb sticking out of the barrel, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said.
Someone apparently tried to burn the body but it was recognizable, Westbrook said.
The victim has not been identified.
Police believe the body was there for less than 24 hours.
“Less than that officers do area checks through here and so this this was recently found. It is fresh, it’s not something that’s been sitting back here for several days. If a loved one is missing or friend is missing, please give us a call so we can maybe kind of bring that picture together to figure out exactly what happened here today,” Westbrook said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
