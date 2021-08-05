KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.
Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. Thursday to South 63rd Street and Holliday Drive on a death investigation. Upon arrival, they found a man who was an apparent shooting victim.
This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
