KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police have new leads in a 20-year-old cold case.
Investigators are going back to the home where Star Boomer lived when she vanished in 1999. To do that, they’re shutting down a block of South 49th Street from Douglas to Barber Avenue. Police will be on site daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The now empty lot was once a residence where Boomer stayed off and on with a boyfriend at the time. Boomer was last seen in February 1999 at a bar called Uncle Mike’s near 49th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
Prosecutors originally charged two men in her disappearance but dropped them because witnesses would not cooperate.
Police reopened this case in 2017. Since then, they say they haven’t received many new leads.
But now, with help from the University of Kansas, police are using ground-penetrating radar at different locations in the case. Though the images do not point exactly what is under the soil, police will use resources to hopefully close the case.
Detectives found what they call an anomaly in the lot where boomer’s house used to be. They’re working to find out exactly what that is.
