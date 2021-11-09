KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night at New City Church off Shawnee Road.
The fire involved a portable toilet located outside the church. KCKFD reports no injuries.
New City Church was having some plumbing issues last week. They purchased a portable toilet and placed it behind the church.
Pastor Ray People said, based on video evidence, someone walked around to the back of the church and set the toilet on fire late Sunday night.
“I would say it brings up a multitude of emotions, questions, frustrations,” said Peoples, watching back footage from that night. “The scriptures say trials will come and so, in that, we are going to embrace this as an opportunity for us to grow and to move forward.”
Video shows someone messing with toilet paper, lighting it on fire and then, just out of frame, the portable toilet is on fire a few minutes later.
Peoples said he initially thought someone broke into the church because an alarm went off. Eventually, he learned the heat from the fire broke a basement window.
“We were shocked," he said. "It makes your stomach sink a little bit when you arrive on that scene. It’s blocked off with all of these fire and police trucks and we’re like, 'Uh oh, this is a lot worse than we thought it was going to be.'”
Peoples is giving thanks to the men who jumped out of their car to help and call 911 before he could.
“We find our strength and our joy and our hope in what the Lord has for us,” he said. “We’re going to continue to love this neighborhood and push forward through this.”
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation. They could not give us any information on a potential suspect.
