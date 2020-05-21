Kansas City Irish Fest shifts course for 2020 event

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Organizers of Kansas City Irish Fest say this year's event will not be able to take place in its traditional format.
"The decision was made based on the countless moving parts involved in planning an event of its size combined with the unknown restrictions and guidelines for large gatherings that may be in place later this year," organizers said in a written statement.
The three-day festival was set to celebrate its eighteenth year Sept. 4-6 at Crown Center.
"The festival’s leadership is hard at work finding new ways to bring the soul of Ireland to the heart of America over Labor Day weekend. Kansas City Irish Fest hopes to host a series of smaller, Irish-themed, locally focused community experiences in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for its patrons," organizers say.
Updates on the new experiences and activities will be shared via social media in the upcoming months and online at kcirishfest.com.
All hotel reservations booked through the Kansas City Irish Fest website for the Westin Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center or the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center will be automatically cancelled by the hotel.
The Kansas City Feis has not been cancelled. Patrons attending the Feis will receive instructions on making new hotel reservations for that event.
