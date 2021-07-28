KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many Kansas City indoor theaters are preparing to reopen and bring live performances back to their stages for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The very nature of theater is that you go into a darkened room with a bunch of strangers and you all take a journey together,” Executive Artistic Director The Black Repertory Theatre Damron Armstrong said. “That is the best part of the arts, which we have not been able to do.”
The Unicorn Theatre also closed its doors during the pandemic.
“We've been able to produce some virtual productions by sending all of the equipment and green screens to actors in their homes and then coaching them over Zoom,” Associate Artistic Director Unicorn Theatre Ian Crawford said.
“We've been closed for-- it will be a year and a half by the time we perform, before our first audiences this fall,” Armstrong said. “I mean, when life hands you lemons, you make Limoncello.”
The Unicorn Theatre will host a virtual gala Aug. 7 before reopening on Sept. 7 with “The Lifespan of a Fact.” The Black Repertory Theatre plans to reopen Oct. 1.
Both theaters were already planning to require audience members wear masks ahead of Wednesday’s mask mandate announcement by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
“Here in Kansas City, certainly throughout the Midwest here, [we] are in sort of the eye of the storm of the variant,” Armstrong said. “We don't know what the next four weeks is going to look like or the next eight weeks. Our hope is that we can stay steady with that plan for October.”
It’s unclear if Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate will be extended by the time the theaters reopen. It is currently in place through at least Aug. 28. It takes effect on Aug. 2.
“Our actors are just so excited to be back again. To be in a room with humans instead of in their living rooms, imagining in a couple weeks someone might watch this,” Crawford said. “We just want to open our doors again and bring great theater to Kansas City and, sure, you got to wear a mask but you can do it. We all can do it.”
