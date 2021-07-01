KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An operation by Homeland Security Investigations has led to 82 arrests and the rescue of 31 victims in a human trafficking operation out of Kansas City.
According to a statement by Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Kansas City, James Wright, the operation took place June 17-26 in Wichita, Independence and Kansas City, Missouri.
Of the 31 victims rescued, 14 were missing children and 17 were adults. The youngest was four years old.
The 82 individuals arrested will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.