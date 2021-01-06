KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City firefighters are trying to figure out what led up to a fire along Cypress Avenue and 26th Street on Wednesday morning.
Neighbors tell KCTV5 News that two people made it out of the burning home.
It's not clear if anyone is hurt or what caused the fire.
KCTV5 is working to get more information and will break updates as we get them.
