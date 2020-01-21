KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Super Bowl is still a week and a half away, but fans and businesses in Kansas City are already trying to game-plan for a Chiefs victory.
Sunday’s win by KC in the AFC Championship was fun for Chiefs fans like Richard Graham.
“It was emotional, it was fun, it was exciting,” he said. “The whole thing everything that we’ve been waiting for.”
However, but as soon as the game ended, Graham and his staff at Hotel Indigo in the Crossroads knew it was time to get back to work.
The phones were and still are working overtime, as people are calling to get information on reservations that could potentially give them the perfect view of a Chiefs victory parade route.
“There were already talks of ‘what ifs’ with the parades,” Graham explained. “Those kind of things are so immediate.”
It was a similar situation for employees a few blocks over at the Crossroads Hotel, according to Director of Lifestyle Jeremy Bennett.
“We shifted into work mode the second we saw the speeches wrap up, but also the phones just started ringing off the hook,” Bennett said.
It may seem to some that these hotels may be jumping the gun, but they say that’s because fans in Kansas City and the surrounding area are no strangers to being champions.
Back in 2015, the Royals and their fan base took over the city after the Boys in Blue triumphed in the World Series, leaving many people scrambling for a view of the parade and rally at Union Station.
“I’ve heard from a lot of friends that it was mayhem people were everywhere,” Bennett said.
The celebration that could come with a Super Bowl victory could even outpace the hundreds of thousands who gathered for the Royals.
“I’m expecting that this one will be just as large, if not bigger, so fingers crossed that we get to experience that in Kansas City,” Graham said.
At this time, there hasn’t been information on when or where a victory parade would be, but many expect that to change soon.
“People have a hunch, and you can just tell they are really excited about everything that is going on with the Super Bowl and the Chiefs,” Bennett said. “And when they do win, they just want to be as close to Union Station as possible.”
In the meantime, as more parade details come out speed may be of the essence to snag that perfect spot to see a parade of Super Bowl winners.
