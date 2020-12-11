KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The FDA may approve the Pfizer coronarvirus vaccine Friday night or early Saturday.
If the agency green-lights emergency distribution of the product, it could reach hospitals in Kansas City within a week. Pfizer has stated
that it can distribute the first 2-3 million doses anywhere in the United States in a day or two.
Dr. Mark Steele, the Chief Clinical Officer at Truman medical center, said the hospital has the ultra cold storage necessary to hold the vaccine while they distribute it to healthcare workers and patients in long term care facilities.
"On a local level we are prioritizing those individuals who are taking direct care of COVID patients," Steele said. "Those nurses, physicians and ancillary personnel have first priority, then we go down the line and see who is most likely to have contact with someone with COVID."
In trials Pfizer's product has been more than 90 percent effective, with rare side mild to moderate side effects. Similar treatments from competitors like Moderna will follow in the next few weeks.
Administering the first vaccinations signals hope in a difficult year, but Steele cautioned that there is still a long way to go before most Americans have access to the vaccine.
"We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's a really long tunnel because we have to manufacture enough of the vaccine and get it out to the broader public," Steele said.
