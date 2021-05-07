KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are now investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. Thursday to meet the Kansas City Fire Department in the 8100 block of Indiana Avenue in regard to a car fire. When they arrived, they were advised by KCFD there was a victim dead inside the vehicle.

Police said it has been determined the case is connected to a shooting in the 8500 block of Euclid Avenue earlier that morning.

Officers say it could take weeks or even months for the medical examiner to determine identity of the victim that was found inside the vehicle.

"We do not have any further details on how they are connected at this time. The medical examiner is still working to make a final determination on cause of death," the police department said.

Please contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 if you have any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.