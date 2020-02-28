KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The metro's largest homeless shelter is being forced to cut back a major program, and staff said it’s due to a lack of funding.
The organization reStart says it is phasing out its emergency overnight shelter, one of 17 programs they offer to help people reach stability in their life.
Every day new faces seek a safe place to sleep the shelter, with the beds providing something greater than comfort.
For many people like Ronnie Perkins, the restart shelter on 9th Street has meant a new beginning.
“They start you from the bottom up,” Perkins said. “The world was getting kinda rough. I was lucky to find a place here.”
The organization's emergency shelter has 90 beds, each one of them filled with a different story, according to restart CEO Stephanie Boyer.
“There are so many people just living on the edge of needing to knock on the door at restart,” she said.
Boyer told KCTV5 News that the organization has struggled financially the past few years and that many state and federal programs have diverted money away from emergency shelters toward more permanent housing solutions.
“We are in the situation now where we have to say we can't provide programs that are unfunded,” she said.
It would cost more than $1,000,000 just to keep the emergency shelter going, and as much as $4,000,000 to fund it the rest of the year. Without a funding source, the nonprofit is phasing it out, not filling beds once its clients move on to a better situation.
“It could be a lot more in your face. There isn't capacity for all of those folks,” Boyer said.
The impact in the metro will be very noticeable. 90 beds are a lot in Kansas City, and reStart is one of the only nonreligious options available.
Boyer told KCTV5 News that staff is working with people at the shelter to try and make transition plans.
“Our goal is not to put anyone out on the street,” she said. “We'll work with people to make sure they have a plan.”
Boyer added that reStart will continue to operate its other programs, which include permanent housing and assistance for veterans and teenagers, and they are still searching for a way to keep funding the emergency shelter.
Perkins is about to move into an apartment with a new job. He hopes reStart can keep helping people get back on track.
“Everything for me is coming together. It took a while, but it's coming together.”
