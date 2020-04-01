KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday after a truck crashed into the garage, sparking a fire.
Firefighters responded just before noon to the home in the 11300 block of Norby Road.
According to police, a pickup was heading south on Norby Road when it drove off the roadway near 113th Street. The truck then crashed into the home and both the vehicle and structure burst into flames.
Officers said the homeowner ran out of the house when he heard the crash, and fire crews were able to rescue his German shepherd from the home.
The driver of the vehicle was transported by medical crews to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
Fire crews said home was uninhabitable following the crash and fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.