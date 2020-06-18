KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For Michael Rose-Ivey football fields have always been his home away from home.
Nowadays, he uses his voice along the sidelines as a coach for Lincoln College Prep football in Kansas City.
During the off-season he helps other young area players pursue greatness.
“The training has really given me a second wind every kids dream when they are playing football obviously they want to play in the NFL", Rose-Ivey said.
A dream he remembers pursuing several years ago. From 2012 to 2016, Rose-Ivey was a linebacker at the University of Nebraska.
“Obviously the fan support was there”, he said.
But on Sept. 24, 2016 at a road game against Northwestern, that fan support was tested as Rose-Ivey along with two other teammates decided to kneel during the national anthem.
“I myself, I just meditated and spoke to myself and kind of just reassured myself that I know I’m on the right side of this and I’m doing the right thing”, Rose-Ivey said.
A moment he describes as silent.
“Kind of like blacked out the noise really didn’t hear much”, he said.
That wasn’t the case after the game. Rose-Ivey received much support for kneeling in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
“When they saw me in Lincoln ‘hey mike I appreciate what you did’, whether it be a white person black person hispanic person”, he said.
Rose-Ivey did have a number of naysayers, mostly on social media.
“I did go through an FBI case with a guy that had contacted me got my number and said he was going to come to Lincoln and do some violence towards me and my other teammates”, he said.
Fast forward nearly four years and the message Michael was spreading then, is at the forefront of nationwide protests.
“It’s kind of surreal and I’ll be honest it’s kind of hard to believe”, Rose-Ivey said.
For him, it is a movement he hopes will bring change.
“I think there is no room for middle ground anymore I think we as black people have deserved the right to be treated like an American and I think every other person in America deserves that right as well”, he said.
It is a feeling Rose-Ivey has always had, whether it’s years ago as a player or now as a coach.
