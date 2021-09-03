KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- According to Kansas City health officials, hundreds of kids were infected with COVID-19 last month.
They said the affects of the Delta variant needs to be taken seriously to keep kids as safe as possible over the holiday weekend.
Frank Thompson, interim director of the Kansas City Health Department said the holiday weekend is vulnerable time for kids since they are out of school.
He said the key to keeping them in class through this school year is to keep taking safety precautions.
He noted that while there's an emphasis on masking other mitigation efforts need to be followed, including social distancing, hand washing and wiping down frequently used surfaces.
He said August was the worst month of the pandemic when it came to COVID-19 cases in kids and he doesn’t want a repeat.
"We had 606 cases in the month of august. and the previous highest month was 384. That was back in November of 2020," Thompson said.
He said it won’t be until September numbers come out that we’ll know if these cases had any impact on spread inside schools.
