KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department received its shipment of Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines yesterday and began vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old.
On Nov. 2, the CDC approved the vaccine for children in that age group. The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is a third of the dose given to teenagers and adults. It requires two shots at least three weeks apart to get maximum protection.
There are three ways you can get an appointment:
- Call the city’s hotline at 311 or 816-513-1313
- Call the Childhood Immunization Clinic at 816-513-6108
- Book the appointment online at kcmo.gov/covid
The health department says they are receiving a lot of calls. "If you cannot get through to customer service or our public health specialists, please keep trying or easily schedule your appointment using our online form," they say.
Here are the locations where the vaccine is available:
- Kansas City Health Department (every Monday through Friday)
2400 Troost Ave., KCMO, 64108
- Suite 1300 (COVID vaccination clinic, open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday)
- Suite 1400 (childhood immunization clinic)
- Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. (every Wednesday and Thursday in November)
5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway, KCMO, 64119
- Knights of Columbus - Blue Ridge (every Monday and Tuesday in November)
5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff, KCMO, 64133
"Because demand is high, an appointment is strongly recommended," said Frank Thompson, Kansas City’s interim director of health. "There may be some appointment slots available for walk-ins, but it’s best to secure your spot so you and your child don’t end up frustrated because of a long wait. If your child has a pediatrician that you know and trust, we also recommend you call them first for a COVID vaccination appointment. They know your child’s health history and will be able to answer your questions."
