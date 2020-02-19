KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A beloved toy is going back home with stories of adventure.
A few days ago, Rebecca Kurtz, a Kansas City area mom, asked the Twitter-verse for help.
Ok Internet and @SouthwestAir I need your help. My girl left her Pooh Bear on flight 2741 from Kansas City to Vegas on 2/15. He was her very first Christmas present 12 years ago! Help us bring him home! @KCTV5 @kmbc @KCMO #bringpoohbearhome #SouthwestAirlines #lostandfound pic.twitter.com/X1rlDaG84e— Rebecca Kurtz (@RebeccaKurtz1) February 16, 2020
Her daughter left a stuffed Pooh bear on a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas.
But, this isn't just any stuffed animal. It was her girl's very first Christmas gift.
Well, it turned up on the tarmac on Tuesday.
@SouthwestAir outdoes themselves again!!! Huge shout out to Gareth Reynolds at the Las Vegas station for finding our Pooh Bear! And it looks like Pooh went on a bit of an adventure while we were gone. Thank you to everyone who shared our story!!! #southwest pic.twitter.com/Ee8kbnVu6p— Rebecca Kurtz (@RebeccaKurtz1) February 18, 2020
Southwest Airlines tweeted out some pictures of Pooh with their own bear asking, "is this the guy you're looking for?" as the two bears went for a ride on the runway.
This the guy you're looking for? https://t.co/FLlimG1dD0 pic.twitter.com/OZ1UDZyZKD— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 18, 2020
Pooh will be on a flight back home very soon.
