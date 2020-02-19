A beloved toy is going back home with stories of adventure.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A beloved toy is going back home with stories of adventure.

A few days ago, Rebecca Kurtz, a Kansas City area mom, asked the Twitter-verse for help.

Her daughter left a stuffed Pooh bear on a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

But, this isn't just any stuffed animal. It was her girl's very first Christmas gift.

Well, it turned up on the tarmac on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines tweeted out some pictures of Pooh with their own bear asking, "is this the guy you're looking for?" as the two bears went for a ride on the runway.

Pooh will be on a flight back home very soon.

