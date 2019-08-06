KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With all of the homicides Kansas City experienced this year, the vast majority of those bodies are brought to Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, which despite the heavy business, they want the violence to stop.
Frank Savory has been working at Golden Gate Funeral and Cremation Services for many years.
“I’ve been in the funeral business since I was six years old,” Savory said.
And while he takes pride in his work, he said this is all he knows. This job has also come with major personal struggles.
“I buried my father who was murdered back in 1998, in an alley they found him on 24th and brighten,” Savory said.
With every situation, a different story, that Savory documents and never forgets.
“Every case that we get in has a story behind it some are more tragic than others,” Savory said.
Lately, the stories are of young homicide victims.
“I’m going to be honest, it’s close, it seems like the last four years we’ve been pretty much neck and neck with natural deaths and homicides man,” Savory said.
And if it sounds like Savory is frustrated by that, it’s because he is.
“We would rather close our doors versus seeing our young men and women lose our lives continuously here in KC,” Savory said.
But unfortunately, while the number of homicides climb, Golden Gate said they’ll be right there to do whatever it takes to help ease their community's painful losses.
“It’s who I am, it’s who we are naturally and our staff, we all have the same mentality. It’s more by coincidence because we all come from different areas and backgrounds but we all have the same service mentality,” Dimond Piggie who is the owner and operator of Golden Gate, said.
On Tuesday, the group was working with the family of the shooting victim at Wendy’s on Main Street last week.
