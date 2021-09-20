KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are battling a large church fire in Kansas City.
Crews were called the three-alarm fire about 11:15 a.m. Monday to the Keystone United Methodist Church at West 74th Street and Wornall Road in the Waldo area of Kansas City.
Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Police have been ordered to block off traffic on Wornall Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.