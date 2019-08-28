RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- East 59th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown, Missouri slowed to a stop when a Kansas City, Missouri firefighter allegedly attacked a neighbor after a road rage incident.
The woman, who would like her identity to be kept quiet, has her arm and wrist wrapped, and her face is scraped and bruised.
People who live in the quiet suburban neighborhood say a dispute has been boiling for years. But they say the man, 52-year-old Pleaze Robinson, started everything.
According to police, 3rd degree assault charges have been filed against Robinson.
The Kansas City Fire Department told KCTV5 News that Robinson is suspended with pay.
