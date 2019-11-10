KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City Fire Department station was struck overnight during a shooting that injured four people in Kansas City.
The shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday morning at 4707 Independence Ave. The incident involved multiple cars that had come from the Baccala nightclub.
KCFD Fire Station 23 across the street sustained damage -- at least one window was shattered by the gunfire.
There were no firefighters harmed by the gunfire, according to the department.
