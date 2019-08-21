KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Fire Department Chief Gary Reese is stepping down.
Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker confirmed on Wednesday that Reese is stepping down on September 7.
The department said in a release, "An interim fire chief will be appointed while a national search is conducted for a new fire chief to lead the department."
Reese was named fire chief in March 2018.
“I’d like to thank Gary for his service to the city as Fire Chief,” City Manager Troy Schulte said. “Being chief is a tough job, and he gave it his all.”
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
