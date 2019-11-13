KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The decision to change Dr Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard back to the Paseo happened over a week ago, but on Wednesday, it is still a hot topic among many.
If you were scrolling through Twitter Wednesday morning, it wasn’t hard to find the topic come up, many voicing their opinions including former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Sly James tweeted saying in part, “The one thing that does need to happen is to unnecessarily inject racial animus into the discussion of MLK Blvd. There should indeed be something to honor this great man, but we do his memory a disservice to divide ourselves more.”
The one thing that does need to happen is to unnecessarily inject racial animus into the discussion of MLK Blvd. There should indeed be something to honor this great man but we do his memory a disservice to divide ourselves more. This is about process. 1/2— Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) November 13, 2019
Since the vote to change the name back to the Paseo, many have been making the issue racial. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II received much blow back after his recent comments on MSNBC, where he discussed his frustration of a group of Save the Paseo protesters entering a Kansas City church, he was in to silently protest.
“Even the Klan never marched into a church, it just doesn’t happen,” said Cleaver. “I have not been able to get over it. There were African Americans with them, there was some race involved I’m sure, but I’m not sure the whole thing was racial.”
People fired back at Representative Cleaver on Twitter saying things like, “hey, rather than calling the citizens of KC racists, many if not most that are against renaming a historical Paseo Boulevard to MLK Boulevard, why doesn't KC rename Emanuel Cleaver Blvd?”
Another tweet says, “could have discussed the nuance of the Paseo vote, that it was by far not along racial lines instead he decided to make #kansascity look like a bunch of backward racists.”
@repcleaver could have discussed the nuance of the Paseo vote, that it was by far not along racial lines & that Paseo means a lot to people & it doesn’t mean #KCMO is against the idea of an MLK Blvd. Instead he decided to make #kansascity look like a bunch of backward racists— Nathan Bowman (@NateBowmanKC) November 11, 2019
Back when the council first changed the Paseo to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, then council-member and now Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was for the change, but now he says the focus is finding a solution the people want.
“I hear some of the outside stuff too, but frankly, the more work people do, I think the more they see, wait a second, this is actually just something where folks want to make sure we get it done the right way, and that’s what we are committed to doing,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Those interested in getting involved should send an email to MLKTribute@kcmo.org to present their ideas for honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Junior in the city.
